Hardide’s Non-Executive Chair Increases Stake in Company

Hardide ( (GB:HDD) ) has provided an announcement.

Hardide plc announced that its Non-Executive Chair, Andrew Magson, has purchased 185,185 ordinary shares at a price of 8.1p each, increasing his total shareholding to 741,361 shares, which represents 0.9% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and may positively influence stakeholders’ perception of the company’s stability and growth potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HDD) stock is a Hold with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hardide stock, see the GB:HDD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HDD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HDD is a Neutral.

Hardide’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides some positive signals, but valuation remains a concern due to negative profitability metrics.

More about Hardide

Hardide plc is a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and application of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings. These coatings are known for their toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion, and corrosion, making them suitable for engineering components in aggressive environments. The company’s technology is particularly beneficial for industries such as energy, valve and pump manufacturing, industrial gas turbines, precision engineering, and aerospace, offering cost savings and increased operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 111,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.11M

