Hardide Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Earnings for FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hardide ( (GB:HDD) ) has provided an announcement.

Hardide plc reported a significant revenue growth of over 25% to £6.0m for the financial year ended 30 September 2025, driven by new work in the aerospace and energy sectors. The company expects a materially improved EBITDA of approximately £1m, marking a positive earnings per share for the first time in years. Despite global economic uncertainties, Hardide remains confident in its prospects, aiming to double revenues to at least £10m in the coming years by leveraging existing capacity and increasing market adoption of its unique surface coating technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HDD) stock is a Hold with a £7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hardide stock, see the GB:HDD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HDD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HDD is a Neutral.

Hardide’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial struggles, including declining revenues and negative profit margins. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight challenges due to ongoing losses. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HDD stock, click here.

More about Hardide

Hardide plc develops, manufactures, and applies advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to engineering components. Their patented technology offers a unique combination of toughness, abrasion, erosion, and corrosion resistance, with the ability to coat complex geometries. This technology enhances component life, reduces downtime, and improves operational efficiency, serving industries such as energy, aerospace, and precision engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 83,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £5.91M

Learn more about HDD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue