Harbour Centre Development Limited Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

An update from Harbour Centre Development Limited ( (HK:0051) ) is now available.

Harbour Centre Development Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 5, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This announcement may impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns, as the interim results and potential dividend payments are key indicators of the company’s performance and financial health.

Average Trading Volume: 40,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$3.16B

