Harbin Electric Completes Nuclear Power Technology Upgrade Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1133) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. announced the full utilization of RMB96 million raised from a 2017 domestic share subscription for a nuclear power technology upgrade project. Initially planned for completion by the end of 2023, the project was extended to December 2024, aligning with project progress. This completion marks a significant step in the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its nuclear power technology capabilities.

More about Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the energy sector with a focus on nuclear power technology upgrades.

Average Trading Volume: 5,224,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.73B

Find detailed analytics on 1133 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue