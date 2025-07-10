Harbin Electric Announces Capital Injection Agreement with Notable Asset Appreciation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1133) ).

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. has announced a capital injection agreement with Jiamusi Electric and Power Equipment Company, highlighting a significant appreciation in the valuation of Power Equipment Company. The valuation shows an increase in both current and fixed assets, with a notable rise in net assets by 47.58%, which could enhance the company’s financial position and market competitiveness.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the electric and power equipment industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and providing a range of power equipment products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,224,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.73B

