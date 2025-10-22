Harbin Bank Expands Through Strategic Mergers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6138) ) just unveiled an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. announced that during its 2025 third extraordinary general meeting held on October 22, 2025, shareholders passed several special resolutions. These resolutions involve the absorption and merger of multiple Chongqing Rongxing Village and Township Banks, converting them into sub-branches, which indicates a strategic move to expand and consolidate its operations. This development could enhance Harbin Bank’s market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by streamlining its banking services.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the banking sector. The company focuses on providing financial services, including banking and deposit services, although it is not authorized to conduct banking business in Hong Kong.

