Harbin Bank Announces Key Resolutions for 2025 EGM

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6138) ) has provided an update.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting to discuss several key resolutions, including the cancellation of its board of supervisors, amendments to its Articles of Association, and the absorption and merger of Huachuan Rongxing Village and Township Bank Co., Ltd. into a sub-branch. These resolutions, if passed, could significantly impact the bank’s governance structure and operational strategy, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on banking services. It is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong and is not under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

