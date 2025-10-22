Haranga Resources Limited Announces Quotation of 70 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Haranga Resources Limited ( (AU:HAR) ) is now available.

Haranga Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 70,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This development is part of previously announced transactions and may enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the company’s visibility and trading activity on the ASX.

More about Haranga Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,865,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$52.19M

