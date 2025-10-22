Haranga Resources Completes Tranche 1 Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Haranga Resources Limited ( (AU:HAR) ) is now available.

Haranga Resources Limited has completed Tranche 1 of its placement, issuing 70 million fully paid ordinary shares and 850,000 shares from exercised options. This move, executed under the company’s placement capacity, reflects its strategic financial maneuvering to bolster its capital structure without requiring disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

More about Haranga Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,865,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$52.19M

