Haranga Resources Advances Gold Projects with Strategic Acquisition and Successful Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Haranga Resources Limited ( (AU:HAR) ) just unveiled an update.

Haranga Resources has completed the acquisition of the Lincoln Gold Project in the USA, which includes significant prior capital investment and infrastructure, positioning it for rapid development. The company also reported promising results from its maiden drill program at the Ibel South Gold Project in Senegal, indicating potential for a significant gold system. Additionally, Haranga raised $14 million to support its strategic initiatives, including further drilling and resource expansion at both projects.

More about Haranga Resources Limited

Haranga Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company has a strategic interest in projects located in the USA and Senegal, with a market focus on advancing its gold projects towards production.

Average Trading Volume: 3,168,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.83M

Find detailed analytics on HAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue