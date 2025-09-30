Happy Belly Food Group Expands Rosie’s Burgers into Quebec

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Happy Belly Food Group ( (TSE:HBFG) ) is now available.

Happy Belly Food Group’s Rosie’s Burgers brand has secured its first real estate location in Quebec, specifically in the Mile End neighborhood of Montreal. This marks the first of ten planned locations in the Greater Montreal Area under a franchise agreement with Carma Hospitality. The expansion into Quebec is part of a broader strategy to rapidly scale Rosie’s Burgers across Canada, with 115 locations already secured under various agreements. The new location in Mile End, known for its vibrant culinary scene, is expected to capitalize on the area’s demand for innovative comfort food, further strengthening Rosie’s position in the Canadian market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HBFG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Happy Belly Food Group stock, see the TSE:HBFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HBFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HBFG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability, which are the most impactful factors. Technical indicators are neutral, providing no strong directional bias, while valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

More about Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 113,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.7M

