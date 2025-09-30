tiprankstipranks
Happy Belly Food Group Expands Heal Wellness with New Location in South Surrey

Story Highlights
Happy Belly Food Group Expands Heal Wellness with New Location in South Surrey

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Happy Belly Food Group ( (TSE:HBFG) ) has issued an announcement.

Happy Belly Food Group’s Heal Wellness has announced the signing of a new location in South Surrey, British Columbia, marking the fourth location in a 10-unit agreement with a multi-unit franchisee. This expansion into a high-income, health-conscious community underscores the brand’s strategic growth in areas with strong demand for nutritious, convenient food options. The move is part of Happy Belly’s broader strategy to rapidly scale its brands across Canada, leveraging strong partnerships and a robust franchise support system to enhance its national presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HBFG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Happy Belly Food Group stock, see the TSE:HBFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HBFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HBFG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability, which are the most impactful factors. Technical indicators are neutral, providing no strong directional bias, while valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HBFG stock, click here.

More about Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. The company focuses on expanding its portfolio with brands like Heal Wellness, which specializes in quick-service, health-oriented food options such as smoothie bowls and smoothies.

Average Trading Volume: 113,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.7M

Learn more about HBFG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

