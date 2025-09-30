Happy Belly Food Group Expands Heal Wellness Franchise to Collingwood

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Happy Belly Food Group ( (TSE:HBFG) ) has issued an update.

Happy Belly Food Group’s Heal Wellness has signed a franchise agreement for Collingwood, Ontario, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint and become the leading smoothie bowl chain in North America. With 27 locations currently open and 168 in development, the company is actively working to grow its retail franchise locations, aiming to significantly expand its pipeline in the latter half of 2025 and 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HBFG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Happy Belly Food Group stock, see the TSE:HBFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HBFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HBFG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability, which are the most impactful factors. Technical indicators are neutral, providing no strong directional bias, while valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

More about Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. The company focuses on expanding its portfolio of quick-service restaurant brands, including Heal Wellness, which specializes in fresh smoothie bowls and smoothies.

Average Trading Volume: 113,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.7M

