Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has recently expanded its Joey Turks Island Grill brand by securing a second location in Scarborough, Ontario. This new addition to their fast casual Caribbean restaurant chain is set to open in the third quarter of 2024, following the recent announcement of their first franchisee.

