Happy Belly Expands Heal Wellness in Calgary

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. has announced the addition of a new Heal Wellness location in the Fashion Central building of downtown Calgary, as part of its five-unit franchise agreement expansion in Alberta. The Calgary site marks the brand’s growing presence in major Albertan cities, leveraging the region’s economic growth and increasing population. With a targeted opening in Summer 2024, this represents the fifth of fifty planned units in their western Canada development program.

