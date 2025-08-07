Happinet Corporation Strengthens Market Position with Broccoli Co., Ltd. Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Happinet Corporation ( (JP:7552) ) is now available.

Happinet Corporation has announced that Broccoli Co., Ltd. became a consolidated subsidiary as of August 31, 2023, impacting its financial results positively. This acquisition is reflected in the company’s increased net sales and profits, indicating a strengthening position in the market and potential benefits for stakeholders.

More about Happinet Corporation

Happinet Corporation operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on the distribution of toys, video games, and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to expand its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 113,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen127.7B

