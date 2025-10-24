Haosen Fintech Group Provides Update on Share Schemes in 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wealthy Way Group Ltd. ( (HK:3848) ) just unveiled an update.

Haosen Fintech Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the financial technology sector. The company has provided additional details regarding its 2023 Share Option Scheme and 2023 Share Award Scheme as disclosed in its 2024 Annual Report. The company clarified that no options or awards were canceled during the financial year, and no awards had been granted under the Share Award Scheme up to the report’s date. The total number of shares available for issue under both schemes represents approximately 10% of the total shares in issue. The vesting period for these options and awards is 12 months, and the maximum entitlement for each participant is capped at 1% of the total issued shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3848) stock is a Hold with a HK$11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wealthy Way Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:3848 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wealthy Way Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 125,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.76B

Learn more about 3848 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue