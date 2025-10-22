Hao Tian Completes Strategic Share Subscription with PCL

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited ( (HK:1341) ) has shared an announcement.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has completed a significant share subscription transaction with PCL, acquiring approximately 29.82% of PCL’s enlarged share capital. This strategic move, involving the issuance of 1.6 billion consideration shares to PCL, positions the company to enhance its market presence and leverage PCL’s valuation of approximately HK$957.5 million, as assessed by an independent valuer.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1341) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in construction investment. The company operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 785,936,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.02B

