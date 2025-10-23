HANZA AB to Acquire BMK Group, Becoming Europe’s Largest Listed Contract Manufacturer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hanza AB ( (SE:HANZA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HANZA AB has announced its plan to acquire the German contract manufacturer BMK Group GmbH, which will position it as Europe’s largest listed contract manufacturer. The acquisition is contingent upon shareholder approval for a directed share issue, and key stakeholders have committed to supporting the transaction, indicating a strategic move to enhance HANZA’s market position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HANZA) stock is a Hold with a SEK141.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanza AB stock, see the SE:HANZA Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanza AB

HANZA AB is a company involved in the manufacturing industry, focusing on contract manufacturing services. It aims to provide comprehensive manufacturing solutions and is known for its regional manufacturing model and advanced electronics production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 137,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK5.74B

For detailed information about HANZA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue