HANZA AB Announces Q3 2025 Interim Report Release and Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hanza AB ( (SE:HANZA) ) has provided an announcement.

HANZA AB is set to release its interim report for the third quarter of 2025 on October 28, with a presentation scheduled for the same day. The presentation, led by CEO Erik Stenfors and CFO Lars Åkerblom, will be conducted in English and is accessible via webcast and teleconference, allowing stakeholders to engage and ask questions. This report and presentation provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HANZA) stock is a Hold with a SEK141.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanza AB stock, see the SE:HANZA Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanza AB

HANZA is a contract manufacturing company that operates through regional manufacturing clusters, offering a combination of mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly services. This approach reduces complexity and costs while enhancing quality and delivery reliability. The company employs approximately 3,500 people, generates annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with operations in eight countries.

Average Trading Volume: 137,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK5.74B

See more data about HANZA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue