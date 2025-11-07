Hanwa Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Hanwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8078) ) has shared an update.
Hanwa Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.6% to ¥1,279,141 million. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 4.0% and ordinary profit by 15.2%, with profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 17.2%. Despite these declines, Hanwa’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 34.6%, indicating a stronger financial position. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8078) stock is a Buy with a Yen7431.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanwa Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8078 Stock Forecast page.
More about Hanwa Co., Ltd.
Hanwa Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in various business sectors including trading and distribution. The company focuses on providing a diverse range of products and services across different markets.
Average Trading Volume: 81,466
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen262.5B
