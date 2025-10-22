Hanwa Co., Ltd. Completes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8078) ) has shared an announcement.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares, purchasing 131,800 shares of common stock for a total value of 843,559,000 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,250,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8078) stock is a Buy with a Yen6769.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanwa Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8078 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 83,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen263.7B

