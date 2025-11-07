Hanwa Co., Ltd. Announces Stock Split and Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8078) ) just unveiled an update.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. has announced a stock split and a partial amendment to its Articles of Incorporation. The stock split, set at a ratio of five shares for every one share, aims to enhance share liquidity and broaden the investor base by reducing the price per investment unit. This move will increase the total number of outstanding shares from 42,332,640 to 211,663,200, effective April 1, 2026. Additionally, the Articles of Incorporation will be amended to reflect the new total number of shares authorized to be issued, increasing from 114,000,000 to 570,000,000. These changes are intended to support Hanwa’s strategic goals and potentially impact its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8078) stock is a Buy with a Yen7431.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanwa Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8078 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 81,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen262.5B

