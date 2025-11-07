Hanwa Co., Ltd. Announces Share Buyback Plan to Enhance Shareholder Returns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8078) ) has provided an update.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution by its Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,000,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 2.5% of the total issued shares, with a maximum total acquisition cost of 5.0 billion yen. This move, scheduled between November 10, 2025, and September 30, 2026, aims to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency by purchasing shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8078) stock is a Buy with a Yen7431.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanwa Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:8078 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 81,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen262.5B

For a thorough assessment of 8078 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue