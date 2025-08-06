Hansoh Pharmaceutical Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited ( (HK:3692) ) has issued an announcement.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the recommendation of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 11,695,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$207.6B

