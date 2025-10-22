Hanmi Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hanmi Financial ( (HAFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hanmi Financial presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hanmi Financial Corporation, headquartered in Los Angeles, operates Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities across several states, specializing in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle-market businesses.

In its third quarter of 2025, Hanmi Financial Corporation reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $22.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million in the previous quarter. The company highlighted strong loan growth and improved credit quality as key drivers of this performance.

The financial results showcased a 45.9% increase in net income from the previous quarter, driven by a $3.9 million rise in net interest income and a $5.5 million reduction in credit loss expenses. The company’s loan production surged by 73% to $571 million, with a notable contribution from commercial loans, while deposits grew by 0.6% to $6.77 billion. Hanmi also reported improvements in its net interest margin and efficiency ratio, reflecting well-managed expenses and increased noninterest income.

Hanmi’s asset quality continued to strengthen, with nonperforming assets decreasing by 17.7% and criticized loans declining by 2.6%. The company’s capital position remained robust, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.80%.

Looking ahead, Hanmi Financial Corporation remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, deepening client relationships, and optimizing its balance sheet to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue