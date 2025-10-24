Hanmi Financial Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hanmi Financial ( (HAFC) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Hanmi Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HAFC) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanmi Financial stock, see the HAFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HAFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HAFC is a Outperform.

Hanmi Financial’s strong earnings call performance and reasonable valuation are the most significant factors driving the stock score. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability, combined with a stable balance sheet, contribute positively. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, and challenges in cash flow management slightly offset these strengths.

More about Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, owns Hanmi Bank, which caters to multi-ethnic communities through a network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices, and three loan centers across several states including California, Texas, and New York. The bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 159,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $797.1M

