Hanmi Financial Appoints Daniel Medici to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Hanmi Financial ( (HAFC) ) is now available.

On September 30, 2025, Hanmi Financial Corporation announced the appointment of Daniel J. Medici to the Board of Directors of both the company and its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank, effective October 1, 2025. Mr. Medici, who retired in February 2025 after a 36-year career with the Office of the Comptroller, brings extensive expertise in information technology, cybersecurity, and risk management. His appointment is expected to enhance Hanmi’s governance and oversight, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HAFC) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanmi Financial stock, see the HAFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HAFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HAFC is a Outperform.

Hanmi Financial’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive corporate events. While technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, the company’s strategic focus and robust market positioning support its potential for sustainable growth.

To see Spark’s full report on HAFC stock, click here.

More about Hanmi Financial

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 162,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $743.5M

Learn more about HAFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue