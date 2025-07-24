Hanmi Financial Announces Q3 2025 Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hanmi Financial ( (HAFC) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, Hanmi Financial Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the third quarter of 2025, payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 4, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may impact its financial operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HAFC) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanmi Financial stock, see the HAFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HAFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HAFC is a Neutral.

Hanmi Financial’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, which are slightly offset by mixed technical indicators and earnings call results. The company demonstrates financial stability and profitability with a robust dividend yield, but faces challenges in liability management and recent credit loss expenses.

More about Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through a network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices, and three loan centers across several states including California, Texas, and New York. The bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA, and trade finance lending to small and middle-market businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 144,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $700M

