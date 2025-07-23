Hanison Construction Holdings Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hanison Construction Holdings ( (HK:0896) ) has issued an announcement.

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key business items, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider resolutions related to the issuance of shares and other securities, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on expanding its capital base and enhancing shareholder value.

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction industry. The company is involved in various construction-related activities and services, focusing on the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 207,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$289.7M

