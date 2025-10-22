Hang Yick Holdings Appoints New Independent Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ) just unveiled an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Huang Xinwen as an independent non-executive director, effective from October 22, 2025. Mr. Huang, who has over 30 years of experience in company operations and enterprise management, will also join the Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit Committees. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the governance and operational oversight of Hang Yick Holdings, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 3,449,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.63M

