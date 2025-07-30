Hang Yick Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:1894) ) has shared an update.

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, auditor re-appointment, and authorization for the board to issue additional shares. These resolutions are poised to impact the company’s governance and capital structure, potentially influencing its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited

Hang Yick Holdings Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing services related to financial management and investment.

Average Trading Volume: 5,024,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.63M

See more data about 1894 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue