Hancock & Gore Advances Integration and Strategy with Schoolblazer Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Hancock & Gore Limited ( (AU:HNG) ).

Hancock & Gore Limited has announced significant progress in its integration and strategy following the acquisition of Trutex UK, forming the Schoolblazer Group. The company is undergoing management changes and plans to rebrand as Schoolblazer Limited, reflecting its focus on becoming a founder-led operating business. The integration is advancing well, with new contracts secured in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, and the company is on track to achieve its revenue and EBITDA targets by FY27. Despite short-term costs and a slightly softer than expected revenue, the long-term strategy for organic growth is promising. Financially, the acquisition has been funded through investment portfolio realisations, and while a statutory loss is anticipated for FY25, higher returns are expected in subsequent years.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HNG) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hancock & Gore Limited stock, see the AU:HNG Stock Forecast page.

More about Hancock & Gore Limited

Hancock & Gore Limited, through its wholly owned Schoolblazer Group, operates in the schoolwear industry with a focus on providing uniforms and related products. The company holds leadership positions in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand markets and is expanding its global customer base driven by technology and product innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 234,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$138.3M

For an in-depth examination of HNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue