Hammerson’s PDMR Share Sale Notification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) is now available.

Hammerson plc announced that Alex Dunn, the General Counsel and Company Secretary, sold 9,000 ordinary shares at a price of £2.96959 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction, which aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, was also reported on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, indicating transparency and compliance with financial regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HMSO) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. stock, see the GB:HMSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HMSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HMSO is a Neutral.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. has a moderate overall stock score, primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, which could support future price increases. Valuation presents a mixed picture with a high P/E ratio but an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HMSO stock, click here.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in property development and management. The company primarily focuses on retail properties, including shopping centers and retail parks, across the UK and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 787,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.58B

See more data about HMSO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue