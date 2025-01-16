Hammerson plc Announces Change in Voting Rights Ownership

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has issued an update.

Hammerson plc, a UK-based real estate investment trust, announced a change in voting rights ownership following an acquisition by Coronation Fund Managers. The transaction increased Coronation’s voting rights in Hammerson to 6.13%, up from a previous 5.04%, reflecting a significant shift in shareholder composition. This adjustment may impact the company’s decision-making processes and influence its strategic direction due to the increased influence of Coronation Fund Managers.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

YTD Price Performance: 1.14%

Average Trading Volume: 1,079,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.35B

