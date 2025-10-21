Halliburton Reports Q3 2025 Results with $5.6B Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Halliburton ( (HAL) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Halliburton announced its third-quarter results for 2025, reporting a net income of $18 million and adjusted net income of $496 million. The company achieved a revenue of $5.6 billion, with an adjusted operating margin of 13%. Halliburton highlighted its strategic initiatives, including cost-saving measures, capital budget adjustments, and equipment idling, which are expected to save $100 million per quarter. The company emphasized its commitment to technology leadership and shareholder returns, as well as its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and expand its international market presence.

Halliburton’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by robust profitability and effective cash flow management. However, mixed technical indicators and challenges in North America, as highlighted in the earnings call, temper the overall outlook.

More about Halliburton

Halliburton is a prominent player in the oilfield services industry, offering a range of products and services related to energy exploration and production. The company focuses on providing advanced technologies and solutions for drilling, evaluation, completion, and production operations, with a strong market presence in both North America and international regions.

