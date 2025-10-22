Halliburton Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Advances

Halliburton Company ( (HAL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Halliburton Company presented to its investors.

Halliburton Company is a leading provider of products and services to the energy industry, known for its innovative technologies that help maximize asset value and promote sustainable energy solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Halliburton Company reported a net income of $18 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, with an adjusted net income of $496 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. The company achieved a total revenue of $5.6 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 13%.

Key financial highlights include a cash flow from operations of $488 million and a free cash flow of $276 million. The company also repurchased approximately $250 million of its common stock. Halliburton’s Completion and Production segment saw a revenue increase to $3.2 billion, while the Drilling and Evaluation segment reported a revenue of $2.4 billion. Notably, the company launched several new technologies and secured contracts for advanced services in the energy sector.

Geographically, North America experienced a 5% revenue increase driven by higher stimulation activity and completion tool sales. International revenues remained flat, with variations across regions such as Latin America and the Middle East/Asia, reflecting diverse market dynamics.

Looking ahead, Halliburton remains focused on returning cash to shareholders, maintaining cost discipline, and investing in differentiated technologies to drive long-term performance, as expressed by CEO Jeff Miller.

