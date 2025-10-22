Halfords Group Reports Positive Sales Growth and Margin Expansion in H1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Halfords ( (GB:HFD) ) has shared an announcement.

Halfords Group plc reported a positive trading update for the first half of FY26, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.1% and gross margin expansion year-on-year. The company has strengthened its balance sheet through strong cash generation and disciplined stock management, maintaining its full-year outlook. The interim results, scheduled for release on 27 November, will include a detailed update on the Group’s strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HFD) stock is a Hold with a £147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Halfords stock, see the GB:HFD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HFD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HFD is a Neutral.

Halfords’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows stable revenue but significant profitability challenges. Technical analysis indicates limited upward momentum, while valuation is impacted by a negative P/E ratio, despite a high dividend yield. The company needs to address profitability and cash flow issues to improve its financial health.

More about Halfords

Halfords Group plc is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services. The company operates through 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores, 498 consumer garages, and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Additionally, Halfords offers mobile service vans and commercial vans, and customers can shop online for pick-up or home delivery. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also provides bespoke software solutions as a SaaS offering to major clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 543,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £301.5M

