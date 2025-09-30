Halfords Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Halfords ( (GB:HFD) ) has issued an update.

Halfords Group PLC announced that its registered share capital consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares, each with equal voting rights. This disclosure is significant for shareholders as it provides the necessary information for compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HFD) stock is a Hold with a £147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Halfords stock, see the GB:HFD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HFD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HFD is a Neutral.

Halfords faces significant profitability challenges, as reflected in its financial performance score. The technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and the valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio, despite a high dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events further limits the assessment. The company needs to improve profitability and cash flow management to enhance its overall stock performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HFD stock, click here.

More about Halfords

Halfords Group PLC operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on automotive and cycling products and services. The company is known for its wide range of car parts, bicycles, and related accessories, catering to both individual consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 548,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £307.6M

Learn more about HFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue