Haleon PLC Welcomes New CFO Dawn Allen

Haleon PLC has announced Dawn Allen as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Tobias Hestler who is stepping down due to health reasons. Allen, bringing vast experience from Tate & Lyle and Mars Inc., as well as a Non-Executive Director role at ITV plc, will join the board on November 1, 2024. The company also appointed Line De Decker as Chief Human Resources Officer, further strengthening its executive team.

