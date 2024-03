Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has received consent from KPMG LLP, the independent registered public accounting firm, to be referenced under the ‘Experts’ section in its latest Form F-3 registration statement. This endorsement, dated March 18, 2024, signals a positive move for the company’s financial documentation.

