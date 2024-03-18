Haleon Announces Pfizer’s Share Sale and Buyback Plan

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (HLN) has released an update.

Haleon plc has announced Pfizer Inc.’s intention to sell approximately 630 million Haleon shares through a Global Offer, with Haleon concurrently planning a Share Buyback of approximately $400 million worth of shares from Pfizer. The Global Offer’s pricing will be determined by a bookbuilding process, with Pfizer retaining all proceeds, and is expected to decrease Pfizer’s stake in Haleon from 32% to around 24%. The offerings are part of Haleon’s strategic initiatives and are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

