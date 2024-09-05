Haitong Securities Announces Trading Halt Amid Merger Plans

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a trading halt on their shares and bonds listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective from September 6, 2024, in preparation for a proposed merger with Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. The halt also applies to their A shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, expected to last no more than 25 trading days. This significant move is pending approval by regulatory authorities and shareholders, with the caveat that the merger may not be finalized and shareholders should trade with caution.

