Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Updates on Share Subscription and Capital Increase

The latest update is out from Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2255) ).

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a monthly update regarding the subscription of new shares under a specific mandate, an application for a whitewash waiver, and a proposed increase in authorized share capital. The company is in the process of finalizing a circular to address comments from the Stock Exchange and expects to dispatch it by the end of July 2025. The completion of the subscription is contingent upon several conditions, including shareholder approval and the granting of the whitewash waiver. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice if needed.

More about Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the operation of ocean theme parks. The company focuses on providing entertainment and leisure services through its various park locations, catering to both local and international visitors.

Average Trading Volume: 103,898,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$6.65B

