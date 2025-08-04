Hagerty Inc Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 4, 2025, Hagerty Inc announced its tenth consecutive quarter of profitable growth, with a significant revenue increase of 18% to $688 million and a net income rise of 46% to $74 million in the first half of 2025. The company highlighted its expansion in the auction business through Broad Arrow Auctions, which has become the second-largest auction house in the premium segment globally. Notable events include successful auctions in Europe and an upcoming auction in the United States, showcasing Hagerty’s strategic growth and market leadership in the classic car industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HGTY is a Outperform.

Hagerty Inc Class A demonstrates strong financial performance and positive strategic initiatives, contributing to a solid score. However, high valuation metrics and potential overbought technical indicators temper the overall outlook. The positive earnings call and recent corporate events highlight growth potential, but challenges such as slower customer acquisition and high initial technology costs should be monitored.

More about Hagerty Inc Class A

Hagerty Inc Class A operates in the automotive industry, focusing on serving classic car enthusiasts. The company offers a unique business model centered around car passion, providing services beyond insurance to preserve driving culture. Hagerty has established a strong market presence with high customer retention and a stellar Net Promoter Score, indicating a loyal customer base and sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 79,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.42B

