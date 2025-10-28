Hacksaw AB Calls Extra General Meeting to Discuss Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hacksaw AB ( (SE:HACK) ) has shared an update.

Hacksaw AB has announced an extra general meeting for its shareholders to discuss several key resolutions, including the implementation of new incentive programs through the issuance and transfer of warrants, and changes to the company’s accounting currency and articles of association. The meeting is scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Stockholm, with options for shareholders to participate in person or via advance voting. These proposed changes are aimed at enhancing the company’s operational framework and aligning its strategic objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 342,416

