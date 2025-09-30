Hacksaw AB Announces Change in Share Structure Following Nasdaq Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hacksaw AB ( (SE:HACK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hacksaw AB has announced a change in its number of shares and votes due to the exercise of warrants by employees, increasing the total to 289,195,987 shares. This change follows the company’s listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and marks the end of the exercise period for the LTIP I 2023/2026 warrant program, impacting Hacksaw’s capital structure and shareholder composition.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HACK) stock is a Buy with a SEK130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hacksaw AB stock, see the SE:HACK Stock Forecast page.

More about Hacksaw AB

Hacksaw AB is a B2B technology platform and game development company. It offers a scalable and modular platform for rapid development and distribution of digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. Hacksaw operates across the B2B iGaming value chain, serving both private and state-owned operators. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 405,164

For detailed information about HACK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue