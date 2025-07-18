Hachijuni Bank Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Hachijuni Bank ( (JP:8359) ) is now available.

Hachijuni Bank has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision initially resolved at a Board of Directors meeting on June 20, 2025. This disposal involves 77,702 shares of common stock, with a total value of 91,882,615 yen, allocated to directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structuring and stakeholder interests.

More about Hachijuni Bank

Hachijuni Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and is led by President Masaki Matsushita.

Average Trading Volume: 1,361,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen614B

For an in-depth examination of 8359 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue