Gyet Co., Ltd. Enters Agreement to Acquire COEN CO., LTD.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mac House Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7603) ) has provided an announcement.

Gyet Co., Ltd. has announced a basic agreement with UNITED ARROWS LTD. to explore the acquisition of COEN CO., LTD., a subsidiary known for its unique fashion philosophy and strong brand appeal. This strategic move aims to leverage both companies’ strengths, enhance the COEN brand’s growth, and ultimately increase the corporate value of Gyet Co., Ltd. by integrating advanced technology and logistics capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7603) stock is a Sell with a Yen325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mac House Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7603 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mac House Co., Ltd.

Gyet Co., Ltd. operates in the apparel industry, focusing on casual clothing specialty stores located in roadside locations and shopping centers across Japan. The company is evolving towards a new business model that integrates wellness, digital technology, AI, and investment, while maintaining apparel as its core business.

Average Trading Volume: 968,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen4.48B

For an in-depth examination of 7603 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue