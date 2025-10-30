Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Updates on Market Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) has issued an update.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 37,074 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the 163,380 securities already repurchased. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, primarily focusing on providing Mexican cuisine. The company is known for its fast-casual dining experience and has a significant market presence in the regions it operates.

Average Trading Volume: 491,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.69B

